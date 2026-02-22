OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 232,740 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.0% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $99,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

IAU stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $104.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

