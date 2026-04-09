Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 255.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 120,205 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,580 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CCSI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.62 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 579.06%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ: CCSI) is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.