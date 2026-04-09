JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. $CAPR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $753,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,758.99. The trade was a 75.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karimah Es Sabar sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $240,928.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,928. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,940. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAPR

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

Further Reading

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