SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 2.5%

BIPC stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIPC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIPC

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) is a global owner, operator and investor in essential infrastructure assets. As the corporate class of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., the company provides exposure to a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transport, energy midstream and data infrastructure. Its holdings generate stable cash flows underpinned by regulated or long-term contracted revenue streams.

Since its formation in 2008 and U.S. listing in 2017, Brookfield Infrastructure has pursued a disciplined strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality infrastructure businesses.

See Also

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