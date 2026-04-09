DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,633,000 after buying an additional 693,613 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

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DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.61. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Citizens Jmp cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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