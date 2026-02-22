Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Invests $1.02 Million in RH $RH

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in RH by 169.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in RH by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: RH is moving forward with a large, experiential destination in Walnut Creek (store + food hub) — a high?profile local project that aims to drive foot traffic, create jobs and showcase RH's gallery/experience strategy that supports higher ASPs and brand premium.

Positive Sentiment: RH Estates expansion: RH Estates is set to open this spring in a former Ralph Lauren building on Greenwich Avenue — this furthers RH's lifestyle/hospitality pivot and recurring revenue/real?estate experiential play that can differentiate it from traditional furniture sellers.

Neutral Sentiment: Local retail churn: a longtime independent furniture store in Milwaukee announced it will close March 1 — signals ongoing consolidation in the sector but not a direct RH event; it's useful context on regional retail weakness and competitive dynamics.

Negative Sentiment: Tariff risk for furniture retailers: CNBC reports that new/continuing tariffs on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities are likely to remain in place regardless of a pending Supreme Court decision — this raises input?cost risk for import?dependent retailers like RH and could squeeze gross margins or force pricing changes. Investors should watch margin commentary and any supply?chain or sourcing adjustments from RH.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $207.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $369.59.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.42). RH had a negative return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $883.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.19.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,640. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

