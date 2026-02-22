OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $148,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVE stock opened at $221.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $223.05.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.
