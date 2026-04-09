SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. $CABO

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Cable One worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cable One by 180.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Cable One by 9.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 11.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 107.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Cable One by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $260.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Cable One Trading Down 1.7%

Cable One stock opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $277.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by ($8.95). The company had revenue of $363.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.59 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

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