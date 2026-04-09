CMB.TECH nv $CMBT Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,617 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMB.TECH were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMB.TECH by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,386,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMBT. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CMB.TECH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMBT opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of -0.03. CMB.TECH nv has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). CMB.TECH had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $589.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million.

CMB.TECH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. CMB.TECH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

About CMB.TECH

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

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