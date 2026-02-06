Aurdan Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Aurdan Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

NYSE UNH opened at $268.54 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.01. The company has a market capitalization of $243.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

