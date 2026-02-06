Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 6,475 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 23.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DaVita by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial set a $158.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

DaVita Trading Up 5.2%

NYSE DVA opened at $149.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $178.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

