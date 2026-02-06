Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.10-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion.

Under Armour Stock Down 5.6%

Under Armour stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UA

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 13,182,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $67,494,241.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 41,958,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,829,685.76. This trade represents a 45.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 42,448,155 shares of company stock valued at $219,067,338 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 247.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 99,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 16.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 184,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 26,217 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.