Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.1% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.4%

AMZN stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum and revenue beat — Amazon reported stronger-than-expected cloud growth and quarterly revenue above consensus, supporting the long?term growth story for AMZN. AWS revenue continues to soar

AWS momentum and revenue beat — Amazon reported stronger-than-expected cloud growth and quarterly revenue above consensus, supporting the long?term growth story for AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain largely constructive — multiple firms reiterated Buy ratings and say heavy AI/capex could pay off over time, keeping upside case intact for long?term investors. TipRanks: analysts reiterate buy ratings

Analysts remain largely constructive — multiple firms reiterated Buy ratings and say heavy AI/capex could pay off over time, keeping upside case intact for long?term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Product/AI initiatives could add optionality — wider Alexa+ rollout and reported talks about OpenAI/partnerships expand addressable markets but are longer?term catalysts. Alexa+ wide launch

Product/AI initiatives could add optionality — wider Alexa+ rollout and reported talks about OpenAI/partnerships expand addressable markets but are longer?term catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory noise — a recent German ruling and fine add localized headwinds but are not the principal driver of today’s move. Reuters: Germany bans price controls

Regulatory noise — a recent German ruling and fine add localized headwinds but are not the principal driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Massive 2026 capex guide — management announced ?$200B of capex (up sharply from 2025), mostly for AI data centers, chips and infrastructure; investors fear near?term margin pressure, cash flow strain and execution risk. Reuters: big capex worries investors

Massive 2026 capex guide — management announced ?$200B of capex (up sharply from 2025), mostly for AI data centers, chips and infrastructure; investors fear near?term margin pressure, cash flow strain and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Slight EPS miss and ugly market reaction — adjusted EPS missed by a penny despite revenue upside, and shares plunged in after?hours/early trading as the market re?priced execution and valuation risk. MarketBeat: earnings miss and reaction

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.