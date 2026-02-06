Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Impinj from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Get Impinj alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Impinj Stock Up 1.1%

Insider Activity at Impinj

NASDAQ:PI opened at $153.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Impinj has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $247.06.

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,132,152 shares in the company, valued at $170,230,374.72. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,192 shares of company stock valued at $105,288,457. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 29.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 71.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Impinj this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results largely in line — EPS of $0.50 matched consensus and revenue of ~$92.9M slightly beat estimates, showing modest year-over-year revenue growth and operational stability. Read More.

Q4 results largely in line — EPS of $0.50 matched consensus and revenue of ~$92.9M slightly beat estimates, showing modest year-over-year revenue growth and operational stability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term demand drivers remain: analysts and company commentary point to retail RFID mandates and continued enterprise adoption that support Impinj’s TAM and product roadmap (custom chips and reader/tag ecosystem). Read More.

Longer-term demand drivers remain: analysts and company commentary point to retail RFID mandates and continued enterprise adoption that support Impinj’s TAM and product roadmap (custom chips and reader/tag ecosystem). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 EPS guidance was positive ($0.08–$0.13) and above some expectations, but investors focused more on revenue guidance and inventory comments. Read More.

Q1 EPS guidance was positive ($0.08–$0.13) and above some expectations, but investors focused more on revenue guidance and inventory comments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sharp revenue guide miss — management guided Q1 revenue to $71M–$74M versus consensus near $89.7M, signaling a material near-term revenue shortfall and prompting heavy selling. Read More.

Sharp revenue guide miss — management guided Q1 revenue to $71M–$74M versus consensus near $89.7M, signaling a material near-term revenue shortfall and prompting heavy selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Inventory transition & short-term demand headwinds — management said a custom-chip rollout and channel inventory adjustments are weighing on near-term sales, a theme emphasized on the earnings call and in press coverage. Read More.

Inventory transition & short-term demand headwinds — management said a custom-chip rollout and channel inventory adjustments are weighing on near-term sales, a theme emphasized on the earnings call and in press coverage. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: multiple outlets report a steep share selloff after the guidance; coverage noted declines in the stock price as investors reprice near-term growth expectations. Read More.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.