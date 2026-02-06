MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Benchmark

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTSI. Truist Financial raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $227.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.39. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The business had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,192,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,820.24. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $23,011,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,478,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,194,852.61. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 519,964 shares of company stock worth $99,832,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat on both EPS and revenue: MACOM reported $1.02 EPS vs. $0.99 consensus and revenue of $271.6M (up ~24.5% YoY), signaling solid top-line growth. Read More.

Q1 results beat on both EPS and revenue: MACOM reported $1.02 EPS vs. $0.99 consensus and revenue of $271.6M (up ~24.5% YoY), signaling solid top-line growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat Q2 guidance materially above estimates: company guided to EPS $1.050–1.090 and revenue $281M–$289M versus consensus EPS ~$0.93 and revenue ~$275M — a driver of stronger near-term earnings expectations. Read More.

Upbeat Q2 guidance materially above estimates: company guided to EPS $1.050–1.090 and revenue $281M–$289M versus consensus EPS ~$0.93 and revenue ~$275M — a driver of stronger near-term earnings expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media highlighted the beat-and-raise: several outlets and analysts raised targets and reiterated buys after the quarter, supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Analysts and media highlighted the beat-and-raise: several outlets and analysts raised targets and reiterated buys after the quarter, supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and detail available from the earnings call/transcript — helpful for investors wanting color on demand drivers (data center, telecom, optical) and margin trajectory. Read More.

Management commentary and detail available from the earnings call/transcript — helpful for investors wanting color on demand drivers (data center, telecom, optical) and margin trajectory. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation write-ups surfaced after the results, discussing whether the stronger growth and guidance justify higher targets — useful for re-rating assessment. Read More.

Valuation write-ups surfaced after the results, discussing whether the stronger growth and guidance justify higher targets — useful for re-rating assessment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sell-offs: major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares (~$23M) and an SVP sold ~5,274 shares recently — raises short-term governance/lockup/markup questions and can weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Large insider sell-offs: major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares (~$23M) and an SVP sold ~5,274 shares recently — raises short-term governance/lockup/markup questions and can weigh on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Another disclosure shows the SVP sale (5,274 shares, ~$1.19M) — recurring insider sales by executives may temper enthusiasm despite strong results. Read More.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

