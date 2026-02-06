Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Hims & Hers Health worth $38,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In related news, insider Deborah M. Autor sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $258,952.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,684.25. This trade represents a 53.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $367,870.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,497.40. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 131,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,800 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

