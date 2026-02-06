Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.72 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cboe Global Markets worth $36,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,793,000 after purchasing an additional 195,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,185,000 after acquiring an additional 390,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 81,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,990,000 after purchasing an additional 370,223 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $275.28 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $200.88 and a one year high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.50 and its 200-day moving average is $249.33.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 112.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.