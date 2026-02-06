McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.86 on March 17th

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.86 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
McDonald’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $13.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.
McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of MCD stock opened at $323.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $283.47 and a 12 month high of $328.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.37.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
