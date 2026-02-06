Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,079 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Burlington Stores worth $35,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,643,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $1,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,279,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.94.

Shares of BURL opened at $302.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $315.14. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

