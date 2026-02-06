Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.14 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,017 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $40,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.4% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,184,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $334.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.61 and a 200-day moving average of $312.94. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $363.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,490,496.05. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,091 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

