Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s stock has been re?rated by the market after reaching a >$1 trillion market capitalization, driven by investor confidence in its e?commerce, tech/AI initiatives and higher?margin services. Walmart reaches $1 trillion market value
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership continuity with an internal CEO succession (John Furner) reassures investors that Walmart will continue its digital/fulfillment strategy without disruption. Walmart Names New CEO
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart+ membership and services are accelerating, supporting recurring revenue and a path to higher margins that help justify the premium multiple. Walmart paid membership growth
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing store openings and product rollouts (new Supercenter, national brand placements) keep brick?and?mortar sales and vendor revenue growing alongside digital channels. Walmart Opens Next Generation Supercenter in Jacksonville
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is largely positive (many Buy/Moderate Buy ratings), but consensus price targets cluster near current levels, so upside depends on continued execution rather than multiple expansion alone. WMT Joins the 1 Trillion Club
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent multi?thousand share sales by EVPs Donna Morris and John Rainey may create near?term selling pressure or be perceived as executives monetizing gains. Donna Morris insider sale
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and valuation risk: Amazon’s push into fast grocery/physical stores raises fulfillment and margin pressure, and Walmart now trades at elevated multiples — a slowdown in sales or margins could trigger a pullback. Amazon physical grocery push Staples look frothy (Barron’s)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.
Walmart Trading Down 0.8%
NASDAQ WMT opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $129.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.65.
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Walmart
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
