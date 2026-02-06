Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 645,642 shares in the company, valued at $77,477,040. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ WMT opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $129.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.