Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $360.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.