Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
NYSE:SHW opened at $360.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.
The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.
