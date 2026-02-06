DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.
DaVita Stock Up 5.2%
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 413.18%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 48.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about DaVita
Here are the key news stories impacting DaVita this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and revenue beat drove the immediate market move; street coverage says the results and management commentary explain the gap?up. DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: News summaries and market stories point to the same drivers (earnings, guidance and volume) as the reason the stock is “rocketing” higher. Why Is DaVita (DVA) Stock Rocketing Higher Today
- Positive Sentiment: Transcript coverage of the Q1 call provides detail on results and FY guidance (management set FY2026 EPS guidance), reinforcing investor confidence in cash flow and earnings trajectory. DaVita (DVA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Value-oriented outlets (Zacks) are highlighting DVA as a long?term value idea and discussing the stock in the context of earnings-estimate strength, supporting greater retail/institutional interest. Why DaVita HealthCare (DVA) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: Additional Zacks coverage frames DVA as attractive to value investors based on earnings revisions and style scores, which can drive further interest from that investor cohort. Should Value Investors Buy DaVita (DVA) Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: DVA is being featured in thematic/retirement stock lists (Buffett?style picks), which can lift retail demand and perception of DVA as a long?term holding. 3 Warren Buffett-Style Stocks for a Golden Retirement
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/strategic news: an item on Elara Caring and Ares’ backing mentions DaVita in the kidney care ecosystem — relevant to strategic positioning but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Elara Caring Backed By Ares’ Private Equity Group, Kidney Care Provider DaVita
- Neutral Sentiment: Context pieces exploring DVA within the DJIA healthcare space provide useful comparative data but are informational rather than near?term catalysts. Explore DaVita Within Dow Jones Industrial Average Healthcare Space
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts are mixed on DVA’s outlook; divergent analyst views could cap upside if estimates or sentiment turn less favorable. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Boston Scientific (BSX) and DaVita (DVA)
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.
Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
