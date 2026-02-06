DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Get DaVita alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Stock Up 5.2%

NYSE:DVA opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.11. DaVita has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $178.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 413.18%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 48.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about DaVita

Here are the key news stories impacting DaVita this week:

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.