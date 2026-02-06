Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 80,078 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 80,078 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,254,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,725,963,000 after buying an additional 421,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,659,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $616,227,000 after acquiring an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $368,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 98.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,388,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $240,881,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.80 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,081,000.80. This trade represents a 4.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese purchased 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,963.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,946.70. This trade represents a 23.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,416. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, January 9th. William Blair upgraded Cooper Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.77.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

