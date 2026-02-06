Truist Financial Corp Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF $FTXN

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 3.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 245,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

