Truist Financial Corp Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $416,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $345.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.10. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $156.77 and a 1 year high of $368.58.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

