Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $257,000 Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,177 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BALL shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on Ball in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

More Ball News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ball reported better?than?expected Q4 results and raised FY guidance; coverage highlighted a revenue beat and improved margins, which helped push the stock to a 52?week high. Ball Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ball reported better?than?expected Q4 results and raised FY guidance; coverage highlighted a revenue beat and improved margins, which helped push the stock to a 52?week high. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Jefferies, Mizuho and Truist raised price targets (Jefferies: $64?$71; Mizuho: $58?$70; Truist: $69?$75) and reiterated buy/outperform views — these upgrades add upside thesis momentum and likely supported buying. Analyst Price Target Raises Mizuho Note Truist Note

Analysts at Jefferies, Mizuho and Truist raised price targets (Jefferies: $64?$71; Mizuho: $58?$70; Truist: $69?$75) and reiterated buy/outperform views — these upgrades add upside thesis momentum and likely supported buying. Neutral Sentiment: Company presentation and earnings materials (Q4 results and investor slides) were posted publicly — useful for investors who want detail on segment performance, margins and guidance. Earnings Call Presentation

Company presentation and earnings materials (Q4 results and investor slides) were posted publicly — useful for investors who want detail on segment performance, margins and guidance. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target from $50 to $60 but retained a “neutral” rating; the $60 target sits below the current market price, which could limit near?term upside for investors focused on sell?side targets. JPMorgan Note

JPMorgan raised its target from $50 to $60 but retained a “neutral” rating; the $60 target sits below the current market price, which could limit near?term upside for investors focused on sell?side targets. Neutral Sentiment: Other links in your feed (MLB ball?strike system, Dragon Ball entertainment items, Hornets/Lonzo coverage) are unrelated to Ball Corporation’s packaging business and unlikely to affect the stock. MLB Article

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.