Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Director Sells $64,528.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) Director Ramona Hood sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $64,528.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,527.12. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $4,112,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Brinker International by 87.7% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 117.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brinker International from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

Brinker International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported an earnings beat and raised FY guidance (revenue and EPS topped estimates; management reiterated/raised outlook), underpinning upside expectations. Earnings Beat Article

Reported an earnings beat and raised FY guidance (revenue and EPS topped estimates; management reiterated/raised outlook), underpinning upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages increased price targets and moved to buy/outperform after results, signaling stronger analyst conviction that can attract buyers. Analyst Coverage & Targets

Multiple brokerages increased price targets and moved to buy/outperform after results, signaling stronger analyst conviction that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other screens added EAT to value/Strong Buy lists and published articles calling EAT a top value/long?term buy, which can draw retail and quant interest. Zacks Value Stock Article

Zacks and other screens added EAT to value/Strong Buy lists and published articles calling EAT a top value/long?term buy, which can draw retail and quant interest. Neutral Sentiment: Media scorecards and thematic pieces are labeling EAT as undervalued/trending (helps volume and visibility but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself). Zacks Undervaluation Article

Media scorecards and thematic pieces are labeling EAT as undervalued/trending (helps volume and visibility but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself). Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales: CEO Kevin Hochman, CMO George Felix, EVP Aaron White, Director Harriet Edelman and others sold sizable stakes over the past week — including a large CEO disposition — which can unsettle investors and pressuring near?term supply. SEC and media filings show the transactions. CEO Sale SEC Filing CMO Sale SEC Filing

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.

