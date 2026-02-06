Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 885 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,008 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,548 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $623.10 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $631.70 and a 200 day moving average of $613.83. The company has a market cap of $833.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

