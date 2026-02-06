Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $506,329,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,268,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,659 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 217.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 832,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 570,521 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,064,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,097,000 after purchasing an additional 285,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $142.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $143.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hartford Insurance Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $27,546,362.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,574,986.97. This represents a 50.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,595,056.92. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.