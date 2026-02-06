Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,891 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 44.7% in the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 38.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Positive Sentiment: ADM outlined a FY2026 EPS target range of $3.60–$4.25 and reiterated portfolio-optimization and cost-savings actions that could support margins if executed. Article Title

ADM outlined a FY2026 EPS target range of $3.60–$4.25 and reiterated portfolio-optimization and cost-savings actions that could support margins if executed. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to note ADM’s long track record of stable dividends and diversified agribusiness cash flow, which can cushion near-term volatility. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to note ADM’s long track record of stable dividends and diversified agribusiness cash flow, which can cushion near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary pieces review ADM alongside peers and provide mixed views; some highlight valuation metrics and dividend yield while others flag sector headwinds — useful context but not a single catalyst. Article Title

Analyst commentary pieces review ADM alongside peers and provide mixed views; some highlight valuation metrics and dividend yield while others flag sector headwinds — useful context but not a single catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Roundups assessing whether Wall Street is bullish or bearish on ADM summarize mixed ratings and price targets, but show no clear consensus swing beyond recent guidance and news. Article Title

Roundups assessing whether Wall Street is bullish or bearish on ADM summarize mixed ratings and price targets, but show no clear consensus swing beyond recent guidance and news. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk escalated as the SEC has alleged that former ADM executives inflated operating profits; the company is facing fraud charges, a material legal overhang that increases uncertainty and potential costs. Article Title

Regulatory risk escalated as the SEC has alleged that former ADM executives inflated operating profits; the company is facing fraud charges, a material legal overhang that increases uncertainty and potential costs. Negative Sentiment: Duplicate reporting highlights the SEC fraud charges and enforcement action, reinforcing investor concern about governance and restatement/expense risk. Article Title

Duplicate reporting highlights the SEC fraud charges and enforcement action, reinforcing investor concern about governance and restatement/expense risk. Negative Sentiment: ADM’s 2026 profit forecast was characterized as lagging expectations, with U.S. biofuel policy uncertainty cited as a key constraint on earnings visibility for the agribusiness and trading segments. Article Title

ADM’s 2026 profit forecast was characterized as lagging expectations, with U.S. biofuel policy uncertainty cited as a key constraint on earnings visibility for the agribusiness and trading segments. Negative Sentiment: Q4 coverage and the earnings-call transcript emphasize market headwinds (revenue decline, softer trading volumes) that pressured top-line results and make biofuel-policy clarity an important near-term catalyst. Article Title

Q4 coverage and the earnings-call transcript emphasize market headwinds (revenue decline, softer trading volumes) that pressured top-line results and make biofuel-policy clarity an important near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan modestly raised its price target but kept an “underweight” rating, implying expected downside vs. the current share level and signaling cautious analyst stance. Article Title

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 11.20. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

