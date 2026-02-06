Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.2% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $182,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $334.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $310.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $844.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.