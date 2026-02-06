Truist Financial Corp Sells 77,670 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF $IAT

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,670 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.58% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Invested Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IAT opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

