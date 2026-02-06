Eric Richard Remer Sells 2,797 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,123.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,684,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,906,873.86. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,403 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $178,792.70.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $35,905.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,268 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $98,802.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,842 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $95,358.72.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,230 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $66,421.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $82,802.72.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,194 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $88,198.44.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,318 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $98,817.84.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,882 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $128,625.24.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $221,184.00.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,061.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect EverCommerce to approach breakeven soon, which supports a near-term path to profitability and could be constructive for valuation if revenue trends and margins continue improving. Analysts Expect EverCommerce To Breakeven Soon

Analysts expect EverCommerce to approach breakeven soon, which supports a near-term path to profitability and could be constructive for valuation if revenue trends and margins continue improving. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage is mixed: the consensus rating skews toward “Reduce” with an average target near $11, and several firms have moved from buy/outperform to hold/sector perform — a signal that expectations are tepid despite the breakeven commentary. Institutional ownership remains very high, which can limit short-term float but also means large holders dominate price moves. MarketBeat EVCM Coverage

Brokerage coverage is mixed: the consensus rating skews toward “Reduce” with an average target near $11, and several firms have moved from buy/outperform to hold/sector perform — a signal that expectations are tepid despite the breakeven commentary. Institutional ownership remains very high, which can limit short-term float but also means large holders dominate price moves. Negative Sentiment: Company insiders, including CEO Eric Remer and President Matthew Feierstein, have been selling material blocks of stock across multiple dates in January and February (including recent Form 4 filings). Heavy and repeated insider sales are being interpreted negatively by the market and are a likely proximate cause of downward pressure on the share price today. Insider Selling: CEO Sells Shares SEC Form 4

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 118.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

