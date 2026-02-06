Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,886 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $17,532,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,241,000 after purchasing an additional 409,116 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,313,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,043,000 after purchasing an additional 392,691 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 549.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 125.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 145,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kulicke and Soffa Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — non?GAAP EPS of $0.44 vs. $0.33 consensus and revenue of $199.6M (up 20.2% YoY). The release also reported GAAP net income of $16.8M. These beats are the primary catalyst cited for the stock move. PR Newswire: First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat estimates — non?GAAP EPS of $0.44 vs. $0.33 consensus and revenue of $199.6M (up 20.2% YoY). The release also reported GAAP net income of $16.8M. These beats are the primary catalyst cited for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Very strong Q2 guidance — management guided EPS to $0.60–$0.74 vs. consensus ~$0.30 and revenue to $220M–$240M vs. ~$189.8M consensus. The magnitude of the upside to street estimates is driving bullish sentiment. Company Slide Deck / Guidance

Very strong Q2 guidance — management guided EPS to $0.60–$0.74 vs. consensus ~$0.30 and revenue to $220M–$240M vs. ~$189.8M consensus. The magnitude of the upside to street estimates is driving bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted advancing opportunities in advanced packaging and memory markets and signaled ~15% sequential revenue growth for Q2, supporting the view that end-market demand is improving. MSN: Q2 Growth & Market Opportunities

Management highlighted advancing opportunities in advanced packaging and memory markets and signaled ~15% sequential revenue growth for Q2, supporting the view that end-market demand is improving. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call presentation and slides are available for investors who want line?by?line detail on segment trends, backlog and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not new news per se. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Presentation

Earnings call presentation and slides are available for investors who want line?by?line detail on segment trends, backlog and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not new news per se. Neutral Sentiment: Press coverage and snapshots (Stamford Advocate, MarketBeat) summarize the results and note heavy trading/volume; these provide background but largely repeat company disclosures. Stamford Advocate: Q1 Snapshot

Press coverage and snapshots (Stamford Advocate, MarketBeat) summarize the results and note heavy trading/volume; these provide background but largely repeat company disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage is raising valuation questions after the post?announcement share surge, suggesting investors should weigh the strong near?term guidance against stretched multiples and limited long?term margin visibility. Yahoo Finance: Valuation Assessment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,130. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 126,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,639.57. This represents a 19.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,450 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $66.40 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -4,100.00%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Featured Articles

