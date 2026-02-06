Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,508 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 136.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 220,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,758,000 after acquiring an additional 166,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 679.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $43.46 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Santander upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a leading poultry producer in the United States and Mexico and a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS SA Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Texas, the company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. Pilgrim’s Pride serves a diverse customer base that includes retail grocery chains, foodservice distributors and restaurant operators across North America and in select international markets.

The company’s vertically integrated operations encompass breeding, hatching, feed milling, processing plants and cold storage facilities.

Featured Stories

