Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $46.06 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,801 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.70.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Q1 beat and CEO optimism reinforce growth thesis — Apple reported stronger?than?expected revenue and iPhone sales, and recent coverage highlights positive messages from Tim Cook that helped lift investor confidence.

Analysts reiterate bullish stances and high targets — firms including Evercore and Wedbush have kept Outperform/Outweight calls and some high price targets, supporting the view that upside remains despite a choppy tech tape.

Market narrative favors Apple's cautious AI stance — several pieces credit Apple's measured spending on AI (versus heavy, early AI bets) with making it a relative winner amid the recent tech selloff. That rotation into quality helps justify the stock's resilience.

EU signals lower regulatory risk for Apple Ads/Maps — the European Commission said Apple Ads and Maps need not be designated under the Digital Markets Act, reducing potential regulatory constraints in the region.

Institutional buying: Manning & Napier added to its Apple stake — small but supportive signal that some managers are adding exposure.

Memory?chip shortage poses a mixed picture — a global memory supply squeeze could push iPhone prices higher (supporting revenue/margins) but risks dampening demand if Apple passes costs to consumers. Monitor pricing vs. unit trends and margin guidance.

Partner/AI dynamics remain opaque — Alphabet declined to discuss its AI arrangement with Apple on an earnings call, leaving some questions about how Apple sources large?model capabilities for Siri and services.

Insider selling and institutional flows are mixed — data aggregators show notable insider sales over the past year and large institutional rebalances; these are worth watching but not an immediate directional signal.

Apple scaled back its AI health?coach project (code?named Mulberry) — winding down the initiative highlights the challenge of converting health tracking into a paid service and is a setback for wearables/services expansion. That raises questions about near?term services monetization from health AI.

Bearish takes remind investors of valuation and execution risks — some analysts and independent bear cases point to stretched multiples and potential headwinds (AI execution, saturation in some hardware lines). These perspectives could cap upside until growth proof accumulates.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $275.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

