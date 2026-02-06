Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,814 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade pushed CVX to a new 12?month high and triggered intraday buying, supporting the rally. Article Title

Analyst upgrade pushed CVX to a new 12?month high and triggered intraday buying, supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Chevron signed an initial exploration MOU for offshore Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — a potential long?term production upside if projects proceed (geopolitical and sanction risk remain). Article Title

Chevron signed an initial exploration MOU for offshore Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — a potential long?term production upside if projects proceed (geopolitical and sanction risk remain). Positive Sentiment: Reports say Chevron and Exxon are pursuing expansion in OPEC?linked countries as U.S. policy shifts open deal opportunities — this can accelerate reserves and production growth if executed. Article Title

Reports say Chevron and Exxon are pursuing expansion in OPEC?linked countries as U.S. policy shifts open deal opportunities — this can accelerate reserves and production growth if executed. Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwinds: energy sector strength, higher oil demand forecasts and Chevron’s 2026 guidance (targeting ~10% cash?flow and production CAGR) underpin bullish sentiment. Article Title

Macro tailwinds: energy sector strength, higher oil demand forecasts and Chevron’s 2026 guidance (targeting ~10% cash?flow and production CAGR) underpin bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Senior leadership reshuffle announced for 2026 — internal promotions and retirements may be orderly succession but are unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. Article Title

Senior leadership reshuffle announced for 2026 — internal promotions and retirements may be orderly succession but are unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation checks and analyst commentary note CVX has run up in recent weeks — some investors are debating whether gains are priced in after January’s strong performance. Article Title

Valuation checks and analyst commentary note CVX has run up in recent weeks — some investors are debating whether gains are priced in after January’s strong performance. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported: CFO, vice chairman, CTO and other senior execs disclosed large share sales (multi?million dollar transactions) over Feb. 3–5 — this can be perceived as profit?taking or governance red flag and may weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Significant insider selling reported: CFO, vice chairman, CTO and other senior execs disclosed large share sales (multi?million dollar transactions) over Feb. 3–5 — this can be perceived as profit?taking or governance red flag and may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Q4 report: EPS beat but revenue missed — revenue is down year?over?year, highlighting near?term demand/price pressure even as cash?flow guidance looks constructive. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,411.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,932.68. The trade was a 92.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 793,158 shares of company stock worth $127,919,578. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1%

Chevron stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $182.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

