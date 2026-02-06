Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,728,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,226,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Big?tech spending is a direct demand driver for NVIDIA GPUs — Google’s surge in AI capex is cited as lifting chip suppliers including NVDA, underpinning near?term data?center orders. Broadcom, Nvidia shares rise on surging Google capital expenditures for AI
- Positive Sentiment: Supplier confidence: Wistron’s chairman says “AI is not a bubble” and expects 2026 AI?related order growth to exceed last year, signaling continued OEM demand that benefits NVIDIA. AI is not a bubble, senior executive at Nvidia supplier Wistron says
- Positive Sentiment: Product / supply chain partnerships: Tower Semiconductor’s collaboration on silicon?photonic links for AI data centers supports NVDA’s ecosystem and indicates supply?chain scaling for high?throughput GPU deployments. Tower Semiconductor Partners with NVIDIA on 1.6T Silicon Photonics for AI Data Centers
- Positive Sentiment: Positive market narratives and buy?and?hold views persist — commentators like Jim Cramer call NVDA a “coiled spring,” and industry pieces continue to list NVIDIA as a top AI?infrastructure exposure. Jim Cramer on NVIDIA: “I Call It a Coiled Spring”
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is a key watch?point: analysts note NVDA’s premium multiples even as growth justifies some of the premium — this keeps volatility high around earnings and guidance cycles. NVIDIA Trades at a Premium Valuation: Should You Still Buy the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/export risk: multiple reports say sales of H200 chips to Chinese customers remain conditional and negotiations are unresolved — this creates short?term revenue uncertainty for China, a meaningful market for NVDA. Exclusive: Nvidia’s AI chip sale to ByteDance hinges on conditions set by Trump administration
- Negative Sentiment: Related coverage highlights unresolved export negotiations and a State Department review that could delay or limit H200 shipments to China — a continuing headline risk that can compress the stock despite strong fundamentals. Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Drops as H200 Export Negotiations Remain Unresolved
In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
