Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,728,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,226,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.98.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.