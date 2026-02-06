Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,305,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,252,000 after acquiring an additional 875,556 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 535,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 381,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $17,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $37.46 on Friday. Concentrix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.Concentrix’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Concentrix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.480-12.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.91%.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 362,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,120.25. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology?driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back?office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

