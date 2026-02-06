iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG Shares Acquired by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DDFG Inc owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 972,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,031,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 781,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,722,000 after acquiring an additional 55,009 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,494,000. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 387,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

