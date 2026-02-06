Compass Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VWOB opened at $67.48 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3396 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

