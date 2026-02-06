DDFG Inc Boosts Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF

DDFG Inc raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DDFG Inc owned about 0.38% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 60.4% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65,465 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 145,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 412,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $39.58 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. INTF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

