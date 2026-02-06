Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after buying an additional 77,785 shares in the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 28,109 shares during the period. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

