IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 76,455 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares during the quarter. Tempus AI makes up 1.0% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 21.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tempus highlights new growth avenues by linking hereditary-cancer datasets and immune-scoring capability to its clinical/AI platform — this expands addressable markets (germline testing + immunotherapy insights) and supports longer-term revenue upside. Read More.

Tempus highlights new growth avenues by linking hereditary-cancer datasets and immune-scoring capability to its clinical/AI platform — this expands addressable markets (germline testing + immunotherapy insights) and supports longer-term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK funds bought shares of Tempus this week — a visible institutional bet that can boost demand and investor interest, especially among growth/AI-focused funds. Read More.

Cathie Wood’s ARK funds bought shares of Tempus this week — a visible institutional bet that can boost demand and investor interest, especially among growth/AI-focused funds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional owners have been increasing exposure over recent quarters (e.g., Vanguard additions), signaling continued institutional conviction in Tempus’s long-term thesis. Read More.

Large institutional owners have been increasing exposure over recent quarters (e.g., Vanguard additions), signaling continued institutional conviction in Tempus’s long-term thesis. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Independent bullish write-ups and comparison pieces (bull case on Substack/InsiderMonkey; AAII comparison to 10x Genomics) outline upside scenarios but are opinion-driven and not new company disclosures — useful for conviction but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Read More.

Independent bullish write-ups and comparison pieces (bull case on Substack/InsiderMonkey; AAII comparison to 10x Genomics) outline upside scenarios but are opinion-driven and not new company disclosures — useful for conviction but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Tempus director sold 370 shares (small position reduction) — limited economic significance but often cited by traders as a short-term negative signal. Read More.

A Tempus director sold 370 shares (small position reduction) — limited economic significance but often cited by traders as a short-term negative signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed with a consensus “Hold” and several trimmed price targets — that can cap near-term upside until guidance, beats or clearer adoption metrics arrive. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tempus AI Stock Performance

In related news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 148,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,562,402.08. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,461,511.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,500. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 761,582 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

TEM opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI

About Tempus AI

(Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.