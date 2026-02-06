IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,202 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in GitLab were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in GitLab by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $105,885.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,809.28. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $96,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,974.72. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 766,644 shares of company stock worth $30,370,356 over the last 90 days. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Barclays cut shares of GitLab from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

GitLab Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.37 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The company had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

