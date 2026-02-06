IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,191 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,426,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,225,529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $403,158,000 after purchasing an additional 78,317 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $313,290,000 after buying an additional 1,174,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,921,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,930,843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $184,222,000 after acquiring an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,241.83. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Illumina reported $1.35 GAAP/non?GAAP EPS (beat consensus) and $1.16B in revenue (above estimates), showing 5% YoY revenue growth for the quarter. This confirms near?term operating leverage and profitability. Zacks: Tops Q4 Estimates

Q4 earnings beat — Illumina reported $1.35 GAAP/non?GAAP EPS (beat consensus) and $1.16B in revenue (above estimates), showing 5% YoY revenue growth for the quarter. This confirms near?term operating leverage and profitability. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guide lifted — Illumina gave 2026 revenue guidance of $4.5B–$4.6B (above Street revenue consensus), signaling expected mid-single-digit growth and underlying demand momentum. That revenue guide is a key upside catalyst for FY26. Press Release / Guidance

FY2026 revenue guide lifted — Illumina gave 2026 revenue guidance of $4.5B–$4.6B (above Street revenue consensus), signaling expected mid-single-digit growth and underlying demand momentum. That revenue guide is a key upside catalyst for FY26. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwinds — Management highlighted clinical consumables growth, expansion into multiomics and margin momentum (non?GAAP op margin guidance ~23.3–23.5%), supporting durable revenue mix improvement and higher-margin recurring revenue. Yahoo Deep Dive

Operational tailwinds — Management highlighted clinical consumables growth, expansion into multiomics and margin momentum (non?GAAP op margin guidance ~23.3–23.5%), supporting durable revenue mix improvement and higher-margin recurring revenue. Neutral Sentiment: SomaLogic acquisition and dilution — Guidance includes ~$0.18 EPS dilution and ~100bps margin headwind from the recently closed SomaLogic deal; strategic for multiomics but a modest near?term drag. PR Newswire: Financial Results

SomaLogic acquisition and dilution — Guidance includes ~$0.18 EPS dilution and ~100bps margin headwind from the recently closed SomaLogic deal; strategic for multiomics but a modest near?term drag. Neutral Sentiment: Full call and disclosures available — The earnings call transcript, slide deck and SEC/press materials are posted for deeper review of segment trends and backlog — useful for modeling revenue cadence and margin drivers. Seeking Alpha Transcript

Full call and disclosures available — The earnings call transcript, slide deck and SEC/press materials are posted for deeper review of segment trends and backlog — useful for modeling revenue cadence and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: FY2025 revenue flat — Full-year 2025 revenue was essentially flat vs. 2024, a disappointment to some investors who had hoped for stronger recovery; this disappointment is the main reason shares are down despite the quarterly beat. Investing.com: Shares Tumble

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Research downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

