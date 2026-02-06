Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $264.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10461.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS.

Redemplo received U.S. FDA approval (Nov 18, 2025) for FCS, launched commercially with an 80% median TG reduction in PALISADE, a favorable label (no warnings/contraindications) and >100 prescriptions plus encouraging payer feedback and shipments to date.

Arrowhead materially strengthened its balance sheet with ~$1.33 billion of transactions (Novartis $200M upfront, Sarepta $200M milestone, $700M convertible notes and $230M equity), leaving cash/investments around $917M plus additional near-term receipts to fund multiple launches and development programs.

Plozasiran's global Phase III program (SHASTA?3/4, NEAR?3) remains on track (blinded completion mid?2026) with top?line readout expected Q3 2026 and a planned sNDA for SHTG by year?end, positioning a potential large ($3–4B) market expansion beyond FCS.

Early pipeline advances are promising but preliminary: ARO?INHBE showed ~2x weight loss vs tirzepatide + significant fat reductions in obese T2D patients, ARO?ALK7 demonstrated dose?dependent adipose mRNA knockdown, ARO?DimerPA is dosed in Phase 1/2 (interim H2 2026), and ARO?MAPT (BBB delivery) has first human dosing with healthy volunteer data expected in 2026; additional data are needed to de?risk commercial potential.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -807.90 and a beta of 1.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $2,534,750.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,852,269.38. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $8,950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,971,255 shares in the company, valued at $273,420,906.75. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 510,836 shares of company stock valued at $33,603,060. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 883.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company’s approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

