IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 17,860 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 134.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $217.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Thirty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.97.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total transaction of $10,674,036.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 395,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,336,921.39. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $96,633,802.44. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,028,945 shares of company stock worth $184,544,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.29, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.27. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

