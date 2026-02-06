IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,640 shares during the period. Roblox comprises about 2.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $35,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.77.

Shares of RBLX opened at $60.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,991,449.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,724.89. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $5,116,206.08. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 423,899 shares of company stock worth $37,883,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

